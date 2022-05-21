Isle of Wight Festival 2022: Full list of items you are banned from bringing into music festival

THE Isle of Wight Festival is less than a month away now.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 9:00 am

In just a few weeks time, music lovers will be descending on Seaclose Park, Newport, to enjoy the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

The Isle of Wight Festival starts on June 16 and will run until June 19.

Read More

Read More
Isle of Wight Festival 2022: Madness, Jessie Ware and more announced today as jo...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Festival goers getting into the spirit of the 'Peace, Love and Understanding' theme at the Isle of Wight Festival 2021. Picture by Emma Terracciano

It is the first time it has been held during the summer since 2019, with last year’s edition taking place in September after being delayed due to the pandemic.

If you are going to the Isle of Wight Festival, you might be wondering what you can and can’t bring.

SEE ALSO: Island's bin collectors threaten to strike during Isle of Wight Festival

Here’s the full list of banned items:

- Glass

- Candles

- Gas canisters larger than 300g

- Smoke canisters

- Knives

- Illegal substances

- Legal Highs

- Nitrous Oxide

- Laser pens

- Megaphones

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Poles, banners and flags

- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

- Any items which may be used as a weapon