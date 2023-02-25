Beth Jobber’s performance as her musical idol will be broadcast on tonight’s show on ITV1 at 8.30pm. The 33-year-old said it was an experience like no other.

She told The News: ‘It was amazing. I’ve never done anything like that before, not any reality TV or talent shows.

Beth Jobber will be performing on ITV's Starstruck tonight. Picture: Beth Jobber.

‘I had no idea what to expect. I was very nervous, especially as the person who I’m going to be is my all time favourite person in the world.

‘It meant so much to get it.’ The songstress said she has made ‘lifelong friends’ with two other performers appearing on the show.

‘They’re amazing singers and both professional,’ Beth added. ‘I was quite intimidated at first as I don’t do any performing.

‘I felt like I was inexperienced and insecure with my ability. That led to me not thinking music was the road I should take, but after performing on that stage, I felt like I belonged very quickly.

Beth Jobber with dancers at the Kailani Dance Group. Picture: Beth Jobber.

‘It sounds really cheesy but as soon as I was on that stage, I did transform a little bit.’

Starstruck involves singers taking on the personas of legendary figures in music and performing as them. Beth said it meant a lot for her to become he role model.

‘I’ve loved her since I was 12-years-old and I’m now 33, the musician added. ‘She’s iconic. The moment I heard her sing, it made me want to be a singer.’

Beth studied musical theatre in college and has always had a passion for music, being inspired by the ‘eclectic’ range of songs and bands played in the car when she was a child. Despite this, she said aside from ‘a few things here and there’, she never fully pursued her passion for singing, as she didn’t feel confident enough.

Beth Jobber said her confidence as a singer has grown immeasurably. Picture: Beth Jobber.

He and her partner have produced and wrote music with She Sees Red, but have not performed live. Since going through the Starstruck process, Beth’s determination and assuredness has grown tenfold.

She has produced a tribute show to her idol, has gigs booked in the calendar and has been working with a local dance group Kailani Dance Group – which focuses on empowering women and body positivity. ‘It’s amazing,’ the Southsea resident said.

‘It’s given me confidence and a realisation that I can absolutely do it. I’ve always wanted to do it and now I’m actually doing it.

‘I’m really excited to get cracking. I can’t wait for people to see who I perform as.’ Beth added her TV performance will always live in her memory.

She said singing in front of the judges and crowd was ‘terrifying’ at first, but gained inner self-belief throughout.

‘If you ever wondered if it’s real that people would get to be their idols on the show, or if that was just the tagline, I am 100 per cent a case study,’ Beth added.

‘I applied as my idol and got to perform as them. I would like music to be a very regular thing in my life.

