The Southern Ska Collective

The title track of the Southern Ska Collective’s debut EP has been a decade in the making.

The track, Melody, started life as something cooked up by vocalist Emiliyah Witkiewicz with bandmate in the The MightyZ All Stars, Stuart Inglis.

However, for whatever reason, she didn’t “feel it” and the half-finished song was put to one side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It just didn't have a chance to blossom, to grow,” explains Emiliyah, who is the community choir’s director. “And then when I heard it again and started working on it with the choir I was like, ‘Oh my God, this song must be sung by these people’. So since then I've had this wish for the song to be their song.

Susan Cadogan will be joining the Southern Ska Choir for a special guest appearance. Picture by Emiliyah Witkiewicz

“The way they feel this song, the way they sing it, and the way they just express themselves through it, it's amazing.”

The EP launches today (July 6) with a gig at The Wedgewood Rooms.

And the choir has also reworked the Susan Cadogan hit, Hurt So Good, to mark its 50th anniversary. Not only that, but they’ve worked with the reggae legend on the track and she’ll be making a guest appearance at the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm extremely proud of this production,” says Emiliyah, “especially, when it comes to vocals, because I've recorded Susan's vocals again and she sang it differently.

"That was very shocking for her, because she was like, ‘Oh, I've been singing this for 50 years. How am I going to sing it differently?’ But it did work.

“Then we had some leads from the choir singing a duet with Susan. Then on top of that, you've got the choir singing. I'm very proud of it, because it's the 50th anniversary of this song as well. And for Susan, being on stage with them and doing her thing, we are definitely paying a tribute to this song.”

With up to 50 people singing in the choir’s shows, it can get busy, as Emiliyah explains: “It can be a big bunch of humans!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not everyone is available for every gig. Sometimes it's just 15 people, sometimes it's 30 people. It's quite hard to organize a big group of people, especially when this is still a community choir.For me, it's more about having fun with music and keeping that well-being factor. That's the most important thing for me. Obviously I don't want to force anyone to be part of this choir, we want to keep that joy!

“It's been a beautiful journey for all of us. I don't know what I would do without them now.

"We’re spreading positive vibes.”

Support at the gig will be provided by the International Jet Set and BriSon – both acts with connections to the choir.

“We decided to showcase some talents which were born within the choir. We just want to kind of like keep it under the Southern Ska Collective umbrella – it’s just about showing ourselves to people. And who knows, we might get some more members!”