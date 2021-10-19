Tina Diva is coming to the Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth on October 30 at 7.30pm, featuring Cylvian Flynn as Tina Turner.

Tina Diva is coming to the Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth on October 30 at 7.30pm, featuring Cylvian Flynn as Tina Turner.

Cylvian was a Stars In Your Eyes finalist as Tina in 2015. Now, along with her band, and after months of rehearsals during lockdown, she is bringing the show to the theatre.

Cylvian, a legal secretary for a teaching union, said: ‘I am excited to be able to put her music and legacy to the people of Portsmouth. It really is going to be so much fun, I can’t wait.’

Tina Diva is coming to the Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth on October 30 at 7.30pm, featuring Cylvian Flynn as Tina Turner.

The mum-of-two wants to ‘bring fun, excitement and glamour to Portsmouth’ and hopes that the audience will enjoy a few surprises she has planned.

Although Cylvian originally gave up her music career to raise her two children, during Covid she ‘never stopped’ being Tina.

The 48-year-old describes Tina’s music as a personal inspiration.

She said: ‘It means survival, battling the odds, she rises like a phoenix, she is a strong woman. She went from star to superstar’.

There are other similarities between Tina and Cylvian – and not just in looks.

Cylvian grew up in the East End, at 22, she moved from the council estate in Bow where she grew up to West Sussex with her husband.

Cylvian said: ‘I’ve come from nothing. I’ve worked hard. Worked my way up. I’ve done my penance, this show is the prize.’

The show is the first to be organised by Portsmouth-based Dreamz Productions.

Sandra Prescott, company owner of Dreamz, told audiences to expect an ‘evening full of toe-tapping music’ featuring Tina’s greatest hits.

Sandra, 60, set up Dreamz two years ago with her best friend Tim Wales.

She said: ‘This is a fantastic first show now things are getting back to normal. I hope it will bring a positive out of Covid.’

As Dreamz talent manager, Sandra said she chose Cylvian as Tina ‘when I first heard Cylvian as Tina I was taken on a journey, it is like being with Tina’.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £12.50 concession and £16.50 for adults and can be purchased on the Groundlings theatre website or on the door.

