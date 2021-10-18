Managing Director Mick Balch with Alan Mak MP at the new waste recovery plant at Farlington. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

MP for Havant Alan Mak visited L&S Waste Management’s new waste recycling facility at Farlington Redoubt on Portsdown Hill in Purbrook on Friday.

Mr Mak was invited to meet with managing director Mick Balch and his team to demonstrate how the new state of the art facility will improve waste recovery levels across the region, while at the same time reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Luke Grainger, assistant operations manager, Michael Balch, managing director, Alan Mak MP and Stephen Harman, general manager. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

The new site has modern plant and machinery to assist with recycling and regularly achieves recycling and recovery rates of up to 95 per cent, meaning local waste is not sent to landfill.

The new plant has also led to the creation of seven new waste recovery technician jobs, with a further 20 job opportunities currently open across the organisation, in a variety of roles including concrete pump operatives, office staff and drivers.

Mr Mak said: ‘It is encouraging to see companies like L&S Waste taking the initiative and providing much needed investment to support the local construction industry.

‘I’m delighted to open the new L&S recycling facility in Havant which will mean less rubbish is sent to landfill. The facility will play an important role in reducing our area’s impact on the environment, whilst creating new green collar jobs for local people.’

Part of the new waste recovery plant at Farlington. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

The new £1m Farlington recycling plant replaces the original installation from 2007. It comes on the back of a record year for the firm, which has also invested a further £1m in three new concrete vehicles, infrastructure improvements at its aggregate rail yard, and the establishment of a new portable toilet hire business.

Mr Balch said: ‘In spite of the challenging trading conditions of the past 18 months or so, we have continued to invest heavily in our staff, infrastructure, processes and technology. This has been necessary to enable us to broaden the scope of our service offering while continuing to provide a reliable and highly efficient service to both our trade and domestic customers.’

L&S Waste Management currently employs more than 150 people across Hampshire, and operates a fleet of 100 vehicles across its three sites in Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton, delivering a full range of waste management, concrete, aggregate and portable toilet services.

Incoming waste is carefully inspected and graded by the team of workers. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

The company purchased new machinery for the Farlington site after benefiting from the government’s new super-deduction tax relief. This allows firms to cut their tax bill by up to 25p for every £1 they invest.

