Liam Gallagher also performed at the Isle of Wight Festival this year.

Liam Gallagher has announced the release of his new album 'C’mon You Know' as he plans on scoring his fourth consecutive number one UK record.

'C’mon You Know' will follow the huge success of the singer's previous studio albums 'As you were' (2017) and 'Why Me? Why not?' (2019).

Between his solo career and in Oasis, Gallagher has spent a combined total of almost six months in the number one chart spot across 11 albums.

The album artwork for Liam Gallagher's new album 'C'MON YOU KNOW'.

The new album is due to be released on May 27, 2022.

Mr Gallagher is set to showcase the new album at Knebworth Park, Stevenage on June 4, 2022.

The venue, in Hertfordshire, is where Oasis played for two nights in 1996, playing to a crowd of 250,000 people over the space of two days.

The 25th anniversary of the shows was marked with the release of the feature-length documentary 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' and was described by NME as ‘an era-defining gig that will live forever’.

The Knebworth show will follow Mr. Gallagher's triumphant return to touring this summer after he performed headline sets at Reading, Leeds and TRNSMT festivals.

He also performed a free gig for NHS staff at The O2 on August 27 and he made an appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival on September 16 this year.

Mr. Gallagher said on Twitter: "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth Park. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x.’

The singer will be joined by Goat Girl – featuring Holly Mullineaux from Portsmouth – Fat White Family, Michael Kiwanuka and Kasabian on June 4 as they open the Knebworth Park show.

Fans who pre-order the 'C’mon You Know' album by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6 will receive access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets which will open at 10am on Thursday, October 7.

The remaining tickets will be included in the general sale, which will be on Friday, October 8 via LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKNEBWORTH.

VIP and camping packages will also be available.

