The former Oasis frontman headlined the main stage at Seaclose Park, Newport on Friday.

He later tweeted an image of his face looking bloodied and covered with a large plaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captioning the picture, he wrote: ‘So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x.’

The Isle of Wight Festival is continuing today and will run until Sunday night.

SEE ALSO: This is how much drinks cost at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend

Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among the acts yet to perform.

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Another of the high profile names performing on Friday night, Sir Tom Jones was pictured catching the midnight ferry back from Fishbourne to Portsmouth.

The singer stopped for a photo with crewman Rodel Mendoza whilst onboard the Victoria of Wight.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron