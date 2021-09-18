Isle of Wight Festival 2021: Liam Gallagher claims to have 'fallen out of a helicopter' after Isle of Wight performance
LIAM Gallagher claims he ‘fell out of the helicopter’ after his performance at the Isle of Wight Festival last night.
The former Oasis frontman headlined the main stage at Seaclose Park, Newport on Friday.
He later tweeted an image of his face looking bloodied and covered with a large plaster.
Captioning the picture, he wrote: ‘So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x.’
The Isle of Wight Festival is continuing today and will run until Sunday night.
Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among the acts yet to perform.
Another of the high profile names performing on Friday night, Sir Tom Jones was pictured catching the midnight ferry back from Fishbourne to Portsmouth.
The singer stopped for a photo with crewman Rodel Mendoza whilst onboard the Victoria of Wight.