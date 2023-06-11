Live At The Bandstand 2023: 9 pictures of music-lovers enjoying bands in the glorious sunshine
The open area was filled with spectators yesterday as local bands – including BLVCK Violet and Kacia – played dulcet tones. Live At The Bandstand will be held until early August, with events in Victoria Park, King George V playing fields in Cosham and Southsea Common.
The free music event aims to promote Portsmouth’s thriving local music scene. Regular updates can be found on the Live At The Bandstand Facebook page.
