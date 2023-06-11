News you can trust since 1877
Live At The Bandstand 2023: 9 pictures of music-lovers enjoying bands in the glorious sunshine

Music-lovers flocked to Victoria Park to enjoy the amazing music and glorious sunshine.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

The open area was filled with spectators yesterday as local bands – including BLVCK Violet and Kacia – played dulcet tones. Live At The Bandstand will be held until early August, with events in Victoria Park, King George V playing fields in Cosham and Southsea Common.

MORE LIKE THIS: Full Bandstand line-up, Live At The Bandstand in pictures

The free music event aims to promote Portsmouth’s thriving local music scene. Regular updates can be found on the Live At The Bandstand Facebook page.

Here are 9 pictures from the event. If you'd like to order a picture, please contact our photo sales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.

Pictured is: The Poling family from Waterlooville enjoying the gorgeous weather and amazing music.

1. Live At The Bandstand 2023

Pictured is: The Poling family from Waterlooville enjoying the gorgeous weather and amazing music. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-12)

People relaxing and enjoying the gorgeous weather and music.

2. Live At The Bandstand 2023

People relaxing and enjoying the gorgeous weather and music. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-24)

Two music lovers enjoying a beer at Victoria Park.

3. Live At The Bandstand 2023

Two music lovers enjoying a beer at Victoria Park. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-21)

Pictured is: The Sole Family from Portsmouth.

4. Live At The Bandstand 2023

Pictured is: The Sole Family from Portsmouth. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-11)

