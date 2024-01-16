News you can trust since 1877
Love Island All Stars: How much Portsmouth's Demi Jones, Georgia Steel and other ITV stars earn on Instagram

Shocking sums of cash that Love Island stars can get paid on social media have been revealed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 18:15 GMT

Love Island All Stars has returned to ITV with a bang – with the spin-off series sending viewers into a frenzy.

Portsmouth’s own Demi Jones is one of the islanders making herself known, with the announcement of her return being made last week.

Online casino website Nieuwe Casinos looked at the potential earnings each Love Island All Stars contestant can make from one sponsored Instagram post, which also includes one story.

Here is how much each contestant could earn, according to the study. Be sure to click through all the pictures to find out who is on top of the Love Island rich list.

Here is how much each Love Island contestant potentially earns on Instagram. Picture: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

1. Love Island Rich list

Here is how much each Love Island contestant potentially earns on Instagram. Picture: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images Photo: Xavi Torrent

Luis Morrison earns an estimated £3,149 per sponsored Instagram post. He has 313,200 Instagram followers.

2. Luis Morrison - 12

Luis Morrison earns an estimated £3,149 per sponsored Instagram post. He has 313,200 Instagram followers. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Mitchel Taylor earns an estimated £3,149 per sponsored Instagram post. He was a contestant on series ten and has 312,500 followers.

3. Mitchel Taylor - 11

Mitchel Taylor earns an estimated £3,149 per sponsored Instagram post. He was a contestant on series ten and has 312,500 followers. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Hannah Elizabeth earns an estimated £3,903 per sponsored Instagram post. She starred in the first series of Love Island and finished second with Jon Clark

4. Hannah Elizabeth - 10

Hannah Elizabeth earns an estimated £3,903 per sponsored Instagram post. She starred in the first series of Love Island and finished second with Jon Clark Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

