Love Island USA: The Traitors winner Aaron Evans from Portsmouth looking for love after UK reality TV glory
Aaron Evans, a former estate agent who was one of the winners in the first series of The Traitors on BBC One, is one of the contestants in Love Island USA. He was one of the three people to split the £101,050 jackpot after reaching the final.
The former employee at NEXA Properties in Southsea used most of the winnings to buy his mum Jenny Evans a house, who said her son “loves being in front of the camera”. After spending time travelling, the University of Portsmouth graduate is taking on a whole different challenge.
Fans have been clamouring to see more of him since he burst onto season 6 of Love Island USA. Since his Traitors appearance, he has become a fitness influencer with a presence on Instagram, YouTube and Cameo. Before his stardom, he also worked on a yacht as a deckhand. He has tried to find love in front of the TV cameras before after appearing on First Dates, bonding with a woman called Laura and discussing their shared experience with ADHD, though things didn’t go further.
Some views found him controversial as they believed they would only see US-based singles on the show, joking that he was only there for the green card. Aaron originally paring up with blonde bombshell Kaylor Martin from Pennsylvania. Olivia Walker, another contestant, also became interested in Aaron, which ignited major drama on the show premiere. Aaron is still in Love Island, and it remains to be seen whether he will find the girl of his dreams and scoop the top price.
