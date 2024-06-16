Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A reality TV star from Portsmouth is currently looking for love across the pond.

Aaron Evans, a former estate agent who was one of the winners in the first series of The Traitors on BBC One, is one of the contestants in Love Island USA. He was one of the three people to split the £101,050 jackpot after reaching the final.

University of Portsmouth graduate Aaron Evans was one of three winners in BBC competition show Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman. He is now on season 6 of Love Island USA. Picture: Abigail Hill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former employee at NEXA Properties in Southsea used most of the winnings to buy his mum Jenny Evans a house, who said her son “loves being in front of the camera”. After spending time travelling, the University of Portsmouth graduate is taking on a whole different challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been clamouring to see more of him since he burst onto season 6 of Love Island USA. Since his Traitors appearance, he has become a fitness influencer with a presence on Instagram, YouTube and Cameo. Before his stardom, he also worked on a yacht as a deckhand. He has tried to find love in front of the TV cameras before after appearing on First Dates, bonding with a woman called Laura and discussing their shared experience with ADHD, though things didn’t go further.