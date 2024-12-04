MOBO Awards 2025: RAYE and Central Cee among those shortlisted for 2025 event - full list of nominees
- The nominees for the MOBO Awards 2025 have been announced.
- This year, seven nominees are in the running to pick up three awards each.
- The event is set to take place at the Utlita Arena in Newcastle - a first for the event.
The MOBO Awards, the award ceremony that celebrates achievements in music by Black artists, have announced their list of nominees for their 2025 ceremony.
Leading the field for 2025 with three nominations each are Jorja Smith, Sampha, Bashy, Ghetts, Cleo Sol, Central Cee and Odeal, as the 27th ceremony is set to take place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle in the new year.
The nominees demonstrate what MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE called a large amount of “incredible talent we have in the UK,” and that the wealth of talent in the community, coupled by the strength of the works, has been inspiring.
King said: “The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days.
They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.”
So who is up for what award at the MOBO’s in 2025? Read on to find out the full list of nominees and when next year’s event is taking place.
2025 MOBO Award nominees - full list
Best Male Act
- Bashy
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best Female Act
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Bashy – ‘Being Poor Is Expensive’
- Cleo Sol – ‘Gold’
- Ghetts – ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’
- Jorja Smith – ‘Falling Or Flying’
- Sampha – ‘Lahai’
- Skrapz – ‘Reflection’
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby – ‘Band4band’
- Chase & Status, Stormzy – ‘Backbone’
- Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior – ‘Favourite Girl’
- Jordan Adetunji – ‘Kehlani’
- Leostaytrill – ‘Pink Lemonade’
- Odeal – ‘Soh-soh’
Best Newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
- Myles Smith
- Odeal
- Pozer
Video Of The Year
- Meekz – ‘Mini Me’s’ (Directed By Kc Locke)
- Mnelia – ‘My Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)
- Raye – ‘Genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
- Sampha – ‘Only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)
- Skepta – ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)
- Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner – ‘Hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Odeal
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act
- ALT BLK ERA
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best Grime Act
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act
- Bashy
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best Drill Act
- 163Margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-trap
- Pozer
Best International Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Beyoncé
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
- Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
- Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book II: Ghost
- Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
- Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
- Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
- Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
- Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
- Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
- Kingsley Ben-adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
- Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
- 90’s Baby Show
- AJ Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- Yg Marley
Best Jazz Act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best Producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Juls
- M1onthebeat
- P2j
- Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act
- Annatoria
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan & New Ye
When are the MOBO Awards taking place in 2025?
The event is set to take place on February 18 2025 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, marking its first time in the city. Tickets for the event are currently on sale now through the award’s official website.
