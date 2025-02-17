Music is in the Air as Local Singer David Barret Prepares to Entertain Afternoon Tea Diners in Cosham

Community Kettle are celebrating their new elevated event decor with a special afternoon tea with entertainment from Dave Barrett

For those of you who have yet to visit Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub in Cosham High Street. Community Kettle is a community led organisation that believe in shared mixed generational experiences. These include a variety of community led events and activities, the latest being a planned Afternoon Tea with entertainment provided by Dave Barret.

Director Clare Howden explained how Community Kettle had recently been fortunate enough to receive funding from Portsmouth Community Lottery to provide resources to elevate the space. Tablecloths, backdrops and lighting were purchased perfect for community events and celebrations.

“An Afternoon Tea seemed the perfect choice to demonstrate how the Hub can be dressed up for special community events .”

A delicious afternoon tea of delicately cut sandwiches, cakes and scones will be served alongside teas and coffee will be served by volunteers as local popular musician, Dave Barret will entertain dinners with his music.

Funds raised will be used to support the running costs of this community led hub supporting its operations and providing more opportunities and experiences for the community of Cosham and surround.

The Afternoon Tea Event is planned for Saturday 8th March 2.30pm - 4.30pm Tickets are available from Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub 62 High Street Cosham PO6 3AJ or via Text on 07956996779