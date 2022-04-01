New single from Portsmouth's Fast Trains ahead of UK headline tour with hometown show at The Edge of The Wedge

Written and produced by Fast Trains’ Tom Wells, Can You Take a Bullet For Me is their first new music since 2021’s acclaimed ourWorld Volume 1 EP.

Starting in Huddersfield on April 8, the tour takes in London, Edinburgh and several other UK cities and towns, including a hometown headline show at Southsea’s Edge of the Wedge on Monday, April 11.

The track sees Fast Trains working again with Mikko Gordon, whose recent credits include Thom Yorke, Arcade Fire, The Smile and Gaz Coombes.

Gordon mixed and mastered the release, as with previous Fast Trains single A Thousand Tiny Cuts, which received national radio support and reached the final of last year’s UK Songwriting Contest.

This time, Fast Trains are in explosive form. Can You Take a Bullet For Me is a high tempo, guitar-heavy driving track, steeped in psychedelia and with combined with cryptic lyrics.

Although Fast Trains is Wells’s vehicle, the recording features all the members of the live band for the first time, and their influence shows – gone are the looped drum machines and keyboard-heavy productions of previous releases, replaced with a powerful and cohesive band sound that indicates what the future may bring.

Fast Trains at Icebreaker 2022. Picture: Paul Windsor

Typically for Fast Trains, Can You Take a Bullet For Me has been released exclusively to YouTube and the official website, continuing their atypical approach of releasing music away from the usual streaming

platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The single is free to stream now on YouTube and at fasttrains.co.uk.

