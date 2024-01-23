Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth's own reality TV star's second shot at romance came to an abrupt end last night. Her and Luis Morrison were booted from the show in a shocking twist which saw new faces in the villa steal the limelight.

Demi Jones, of Cosham, crashed out of Love Island All Stars at the first hurdle after new contestants Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank made a big impact in the villa. Picture: ITV Studios.

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison leaving the villa. They have already hinted about having a date after the show. Picture: ITV Studios.

Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank are the dating show's new faces and caused Demi's exit after choosing which of the current contestants to couple up with. Tyler choose his ex-girlfriend Kaz Kamwi and Arabella choose Chris Taylor. This led to Demi and Luis leaving the show, but in their exit interview, they teased viewers about potentially having a future together.

As reported in the Daily Mirror, Demi, of Cosham, said: "Although it’s early days, Luis and I get on so well. We are not putting any pressure on anything but we have already arranged our first date; we’re going to go out for dinner in London, go out for drinks and go out clubbing with our friends after." The University of Winchester graduate said she went back on the show because she was "ready to find love again" and thinks she's got her confidence back after several setbacks - including a thyroid cancer diagnosis which rocked her family and friends.