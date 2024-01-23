Love Island All Stars: Portsmouth's Demi Jones crashes out of ITV dating show at first hurdle - what happened?
Demi Jones has been kicked out of Love Island All Stars following a savage double dumping.
Portsmouth's own reality TV star's second shot at romance came to an abrupt end last night. Her and Luis Morrison were booted from the show in a shocking twist which saw new faces in the villa steal the limelight.
Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank are the dating show's new faces and caused Demi's exit after choosing which of the current contestants to couple up with. Tyler choose his ex-girlfriend Kaz Kamwi and Arabella choose Chris Taylor. This led to Demi and Luis leaving the show, but in their exit interview, they teased viewers about potentially having a future together.
As reported in the Daily Mirror, Demi, of Cosham, said: "Although it’s early days, Luis and I get on so well. We are not putting any pressure on anything but we have already arranged our first date; we’re going to go out for dinner in London, go out for drinks and go out clubbing with our friends after." The University of Winchester graduate said she went back on the show because she was "ready to find love again" and thinks she's got her confidence back after several setbacks - including a thyroid cancer diagnosis which rocked her family and friends.
She said: "I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man! It’s hard to find someone genuine or someone in the same industry as you who understands everything, it’s hard. I’m hoping to find someone in the same shoes as me and we can vibe." Love Island All Stars continues tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITV X.