The Pulp singer and solo artist confirmed that the band will return for reunion shows next year.

It is not known yet when, where and how many gigs will take place in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulp performing on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2011.

Mr Cocker confirmed the comeback gigs at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop.

The announcement comes a week after the frontman took to social media platform Instagram in a 15-second clip in which the words ‘What exactly do you do for an encore?’ appeared on screen.

The line is from the title track of Pulp’s 1998 album ‘This Is Hardcore’, which sees its 25th anniversary next year.

The clip prompted fans to speculate that the group were set to reunite in 2023.

At the book event on July 25, Mr Cocker said that the post was ‘deliberately cryptic’.

SEE ALSO: Bob Dylan announces four UK dates at London Palladium

He added: ‘It’s a line from This Is Hardcore… next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!’

Although it is not yet known when or where the shows will take place, Pulp drummer Nick Banks took to Twitter to share a reassuring message to fans.

He said: ‘Hey folks, unsurprisingly it’s all gone a bit mental on here.

‘Gig details will be revealed as and when.

‘Stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023.’

The Sheffield band last reunited in 2010 which led them to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival, a surprise set at Glastonbury, and a headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival in 2011.