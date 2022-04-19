Review: The Vaccines at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'Consistent, exhilarating and a delight to see live'

‘I grew up coming to gigs here,’ he says.

It’s a very warm welcome – and long-awaited – for fans coming to see The Vaccines at Portsmouth Guildhall, even if frontman Young admits to ‘feeling more alive’ than he expected after a four-day bender.

Luckily, it certainly didn’t show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vaccines are at Portsmouth Guildhall on April 18, 2022. Picture by Frank Fieber

Thumping his feet, and punching his fist in the air to a new compilation of synth-sounding music, the five-piece blasted some of their most poppy bops to date – making up the album Back in Love City.

And they arrived with all the enthusiasm and polished vocals you’d expect for a band who have graced stages with The Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Imagine Dragons.

Indie-rockers through and through, the band are responsible for the disco-floor filling hits If You Wanna and of course that unforgettable tune Post Break-Up Sex.

Predominantly, the Vaccines’ sound is associated with the Strokes and pre-Madchester indie disco. But the band, comprising drummer Yoann Intonti, Timothy Lanham on keys, frontman Justin Hayward-Young, lead guitarist Freddie Cowan, and bassist Árni Árnason, are trying something new - this time incorporating a concept record inspired by movie dystopias.

Since missing out on seeing The Vaccines at Reading Festival in 2018, knowing the chart-topping indie rock band would be on my doorstep, as a big supporter over the past few years, it was a sheer adrenaline rush to see them live for the first time.

Their latest songs, like Headphones Baby bows to the idea of jumping into a virtual world of romance. The album bases their lyrics and sound on a futuristic ‘alternative world’ inspired by movie dystopias from Blade Runner and Cowboy Bee-bop.

It’s certainly different to what the band have produced throughout the past 11 years, but they maintain thundering drums and verge towards punk with tracks like ‘XCT’ which build to a heavy chorus and catchy beat that can only reinforce the crowds’ moshing frenzy.

It’s obvious The Vaccines are changing up their traditional sound to fit in with popular culture, however, a band like these indie legends are consistent, exhilarating and a delight to watch live for the first time.