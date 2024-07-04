Unknown Mortal Orchestra by The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, on July 2, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor

​A year or two ago a friend introduced me to a marvellous portmanteau word, anticipointment: to be looking forward to something, only to be let down by its delivery.

​I am sad to say that it sums up my experience of Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Wedge.

I like the band’s records but this was to be my first time seeing them live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by New Zealander Ruban Nielson, but based in Portland, Oregon in the US, they have carved out a distinctive niche over the course of five albums – it’s indie-rock with shades of calypso, reggae, psych-pop, and on new album V, Nielson has even brought in influences from his mother’s native Hawaii. On record it all makes for an entertaining, exhilarating mix.

Unfortunately the sound tonight is murky and uneven, and while this may work for some acts, for UMO who need that clarity of sound, it’s frustrating. Neilson’s vocals are often buried in the mix. And he’s a great guitarist, but you wouldn't necessarily know it from this gig.

Proceedings are further hindered by the baffling choice of the rest of the band to wander off an hour in and to let the keyboardist Christian Li play an atonal solo of several minutes before the others return. As the rising level of chatter in the room attests, it kills any momentum dead.

The lighting could be seen as an apt metaphor for the sound – the band play permanently wreathed in fog, backlit in greens and reds, and the spotlights aren’t used once. Maybe it’s a literal depiction of why they’re called ‘Unknown’, as you’d struggle to pick them out of a lineup after seeing them here if you didn’t know what they looked like beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It must be said that most of the sell-out crowd appear to be enjoying the gig, but for me it was a damp squib.

By contrast, support act, local four-piece Lipworms are a wild, thrilling racket.