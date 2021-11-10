Could Squid Game be back for a second series?

The Netflix series was viewed by over 100 million people in its first 28 days, becoming the biggest original series on the streaming platform and there’s good news for fans of the show who are waiting for a second series.

The thriller was left on a bit of cliffhanger at the end of the first season, leaving many fans in the dark about what happens next.

Squid Game's premise is now well known, with its characters competing against each other in violent Korean children's games in order to stay alive and win 45.6 billion won ($38 billion).

Around 143m member households tuned into the show across the world and the series reached the number one spot on Netflix in 94 countries.

Squid Game is to have generated $900m in value for the streaming platform according to internal documents that were leaked by an unknown source, which was then reported by Bloomberg.

The question on everyone’s lips is whether there will be a second series, here’s everything we know so far:

Will there be a series two?

It has been confirmed that Netflix hit Squid Game will return for a second series.

Most TV shows in South Korea run for a single series and creator Hwang Don-hyuk told the Associated Press:

'There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love.

‘You leave us no choice.’

He then went on to say that there will be a second season and he mentions:

‘I am in the planning process currently.’

What happened at the end of season one?

For viewers, season one of Squid Game ended on a cliff hanger.

Character Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jai) won the games, being the sole survivor.

Gi-Hun then travels home to find that his mother has passed away.

He originally entered the games to win the money for her life-saving operation.

The final episode sees Gi-hun as he decides to travel to America to visit his daughter.

He then calls a mystery number before he is about to step onto the plane and threatens to find those who are running the games.

Gi-hun steps off the plane as the credits begin to roll, leaving the viewers questioning what happens next.

What do we know so far about season two?

Season two is still in the early stages of development and there is no plot or release date as of yet.

Although the storyline for season two is yet to be announced, Hwang told the Associated Press:

'Gi-hun will come back.

‘He will do something for the world.'

This hints that the second series could see Gi-hun take on the organisers to see the end of the Squid Game.

Netflix are yet to confirm whether there will be a second season.

You can watch the first season of Squid Game on Netflix now.

