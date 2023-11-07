Dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are coming to Portsmouth soon as they kick off their Christmas tour.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec will be performing in Portsmouth later this month on their Christmas tour. Pictured is the couple at the Pride of Britain Awards in October. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The stars of the television phenomenon Strictly Come Dancing will be appearing at the Guildhall later this month. They are performing as part of their Dancing In A Winter Wonderland show.

Ms Manrara, 39, now hosts the spin-off series It Takes Two after previously appearing alongside Mr Skorjanec on the BBC One show. The pair said they are dedicating one of their dances on the 17-date tour to their baby Lyra, who was born in the summer.

"(Lyra) loves the TV”, Ms Manrara said, “I know, it’s not good, you shouldn’t let babies watch TV for too long. So we only really let her watch Strictly, and then every now and then we’ll put on baby sensory videos, which is like the ones that have the black background, that’s not bad for their eyes and stuff like that.

"But she likes Strictly a lot, she genuinely watches it all. I think the music and the colours and everything. It’s just like her eyes are wild and watching it. So I’m kind of hoping she’ll be side of the wing, just kind of like watching mum and dad do their thing.

"You know, it’ll be kind of surreal. There’s a dance in the show that we’re (going to) dedicate to her in the Disney section – of course it is a Disney section – and so for us to know that she’s there and we’re dancing a song for her… It’s (going to) be quite emotional. There might be tears.”

The couple met in 2010 while performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor, and they tied the knot in 2017. Speaking on the process of getting pregnant, Manrara said: “I mean, we tried for two years naturally, and then we were on the verge of IVF and then, in the middle of the whole IVF process, she kind of came along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And now that she’s a part of our life it’s weird, because we kind of feel like we don’t remember what it was like before her.” Discussing being a father, Skorjanec said: “It’s the most beautiful, the most rewarding and the most all-consuming responsibility you can ever have.

“But I feel like if you just give them love, they kind of give you love back and it’s been brilliant. I feel like Janette and I are so lucky, and especially at the beginning, we were both able to spend a lot of time with her. And whenever we are free, we do literally just stay home and enjoy the company of ourselves and so she has been always surrounded with at least one of us.”

What are the door times for the Portsmouth show?

The tour starts at Portsmouth Guildhall on November 21. Doors open for the show at 6pm, with the performances expected to start at 7pm. Other venues which the Strictly Come Dancing starts are performing at include the London Coliseum, Blackpool Opera House and the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow.

Can I still buy tickets?