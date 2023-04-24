Suede will be performing a gig at the Guildhall as part of their Autofiction Tour later this year. This comes after their spectacular performance on Southsea Common in August last year.

More dates were added to the tour by popular demand – with other venues selling out across the country during the first leg of their tour.

Suede playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea, on Sunday 28th August 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The show takes place at 7pm on December 11. Prior to this, Suede will perform at the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne and the Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Fans will also get chance to see them at The Halls in Wolverhampton and at two headline shows at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London.

Suede’s ninth studio album Autofiction debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart and marked highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music. Autofiction released to widespread critical praise and excitement.

Fans flocked to see Suede at Victorious Festival last year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The band debuted the bold opening track She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was livestreamed to fans across the globe – with lead vocalist Brett Anderson singing his heart out. They also performed two secret shows under the guise of Crushed Kid – with Suede playing the album in front of shocked audiences all the way through under a false name.

