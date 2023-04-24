Suede: Rock band to play at Portsmouth Guildhall after wowing Victorious Festival crowds - how to get tickets
A popular Britpop band which lit up the stage at Victorious Festival stage are returning to Portsmouth.
Suede will be performing a gig at the Guildhall as part of their Autofiction Tour later this year. This comes after their spectacular performance on Southsea Common in August last year.
More dates were added to the tour by popular demand – with other venues selling out across the country during the first leg of their tour.
The show takes place at 7pm on December 11. Prior to this, Suede will perform at the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne and the Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Fans will also get chance to see them at The Halls in Wolverhampton and at two headline shows at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London.
Suede’s ninth studio album Autofiction debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart and marked highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music. Autofiction released to widespread critical praise and excitement.
The band debuted the bold opening track She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was livestreamed to fans across the globe – with lead vocalist Brett Anderson singing his heart out. They also performed two secret shows under the guise of Crushed Kid – with Suede playing the album in front of shocked audiences all the way through under a false name.
Tickets go on sale for the Portsmouth show at 9am this Friday (April 28) and can be purchased via the Portsmouth Guildhall website and Suede’s website. Prices range between £43.10 and £54.70