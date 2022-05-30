Brandon Flowers and the gang will be putting on a show at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Monday evening.

It was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was twice delayed to May 30 2022.

The Killers. Picture: JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

If you have been lucky enough to manage to get tickets, you are probably starting to get anticipated for the gig.

We have pulled together a handy guide of all the information you need to know if you are going to St Mary’s Stadium.

Here’s all you need to know:

Is there parking nearby?

There are a number of options for parking, including:

- Westquay Shopping Centre – SO15 1ST

- Ocean Village – SO14 3TL

- Bedford Place – SO15 2DB

- Grosvenor Square – SO15 2UA

- West Park Road – SO15 1FZ

- Marlands – SO15 1BA

- Eastgate – SO14 3HB

What time do does open?

The doors will open at 4pm on Monday.

Will there be road closures?

There will be a number of road closures in place from 2pm in Southampton.

Including:

- Britannia Road

- Rochester Street

- Victoria Street

- Belvidere Road

- Melbourne Street

- Chapel Road

- Granville Street

- Marine Parade

- Marine Parade (Outside Chapel Arms)

Drop-off area

On Southampton FC’s website, it says: ‘Rochester Street can be used as a drop off only area from 14.00, cars can enter from Belvidere Terrace, drop off and exit via Britannia Road to Northam Road.

‘From 9pm, the entrance to Britannia Road will be closed, and cars will exit via Peel Street or Wilson Street to Belvidere Terrace and Belvidere Road.’

Expected setlist

According to Setlist.FM these were the songs played by The Killers on Saturday night in Coventry.

- My Own Soul's Warning

- Enterlude

- When You Were Young

- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

- Smile Like You Mean It

- Shot at the Night

- Spaceman

- The Getting By (The Getting By II)

- Running Towards a Place

- Somebody Told Me

- Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

- This River Is Wild

- All These Things That I've Done

- A Dustland Fairytale

- Be Still

- Runaways

- Read My Mind

- Dying Breed (Rut Segue)

- Caution

Encore

- The Man

- Human (Electro)

- Mr. Brightside (50/50 Version)

When will the concert end?

The concert cannot finish any later than 10.30pm.

Who is the support act?

Blossoms are the support act and are due on stage at 7pm.

Can I bring a camera?

A small personal camera is allowed.

What are the smoking rules?