Things to do near Portsmouth: Countdown is on for Swanfest at Swanmore Community College

The countdown has started to one of the most unusual day-long festivals in Hampshire.

By Tom Morton
Published 20th May 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 14:17 BST

Swanfest has been held at Swanmore Community College since 2018.

The first year saw eminent local artists such as Jerry Williams, Tom Bertram and The Collision playing, while 2019 saw The Hoosiers perform. After a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus, last year’s acts included Tinchy Stryder – who saw an inflatable tent collapse on him during his set – and Martin Kemp, and this year’s line-up features several household names.

Toyah WillcoxToyah Willcox
Toyah Willcox
    Appearing on Saturday, June 17 at the school in New Road, Swanmore, will be singer and actress Toyah Willcox – known for the hits It’s a Mystery and I Want to Break Free – and 1990s garage duo The Artful Dodger. Boy band Blazin Squad will also be playing, as will former X Factor and I’m a Celebrity contestant Jake Quickenden and Queen tribute act Magic Queen. There will also be a DJ set by Marcel.

    For tickets see swanfest.co.uk

    Tickets are currently £20 for adults and £15 for those 17 and under, but these prices will go up after 6pm on June 15 and so the on-the-door prices will be more.

