Appearing on Saturday, June 17 at the school in New Road, Swanmore, will be singer and actress Toyah Willcox – known for the hits It’s a Mystery and I Want to Break Free – and 1990s garage duo The Artful Dodger. Boy band Blazin Squad will also be playing, as will former X Factor and I’m a Celebrity contestant Jake Quickenden and Queen tribute act Magic Queen. There will also be a DJ set by Marcel.