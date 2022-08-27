Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prominent DJ area Strongbow Yard is not a fixture at this weekend’s musical extravaganza.

At previous years at Victorious festival, space has been left for the dance area with DJs created by the cider maker.

Tom White, 34, from Haslemere, with his girlfriend Charmain. Picture: Richard Lemmer.

Easily recognisable by its large wire-mesh sculpture of an archer and its pyrotechnics, it has proved very popular in the past, with hundreds of revellers dancing the night away.

Tom White, 34, from Haslemere, is enjoying his first festival experience - but girlfriend Chermain is gutted at the absence of Strongbow Yard.

She said: ‘I’m very disappointed it’s not here. It’s ruined it for me. I was looking forward to it.’

Despite its absence, Tom is still having a great time.

Victorious 2021 Saturday - Lights at the Strongbow Yard. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-194)

He said: ‘I was impressed straight away. It was great being able to get so close to the main stage. And there’s no mud - it’s much cleaner than I expected.’

A press spokeswoman for the festival said she believe that Strongbow’s presence is dependent on their ‘marketing plans’.

She added: ‘The DJ area ties in with promotions, with the area often appearing in three year stints.’

Saturday has seen people flock to Victorious, which is now in full swing.

An empty space at Victorious festival. Picture: Richard Lemmer.

The Sugababes gave a stellar performance in front of packed crowds.

HMS Prince of Wales was pictured in the background sailing past Southsea Common, while revellers were in full voice.

All 13 areas are open to the public today, including the Comedy Stage where Milton Jones was delivering wicked puns and one liners.