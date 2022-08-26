News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 2 of Portsmouth festival kicks off with Bastille and Paulo Nutini headlining as Stereophonics and Primal Scream wow crowds on day 1

VICTORIOUS Festival has returned to Portsmouth and is in full swing.

By Freddie Webb
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 11:47 am

The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common today and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.

Some cam from as far as York and Manchester to soak in the spectacle.

Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage in the evening.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

    Victorious Festival 2022 Line Up: Stage times for Stereophonics, Sugababes, The ...

    Today, Paulo Nutini and Bastille will be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stage respectively.

    Other prominent performers include Sugababes and The Wombats.

    A round up of the best pictures can be found here.

    Stereophonics performing on the Common Stage on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

    Visitors can also enjoy the 13 other stages and arena's which will be open, including the World Music Stage, Comedy Stage and People's Lounge.

    Today’s weather will start with sunny intervals, with cloud breaking at around 1pm, according to the Met Office.

    The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.

    Pictured - Crowds enjoying Self Esteem at Victorious Festival day one. Photos by Alex Shute

    You can stay informed by following the live blog at the bottom of this article.

    Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog

    Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 22:23

    Key Events

    • Victorious Festival is off to a flying start, with so many prominent acts taking centre stage today.
    • Today, Paulo Nutini will be headlining the Common Stage, with Bastille headlining Castle Stage.
    • Other acts performing today include the Sugababes and The Wombats.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 22:23

    Headline - Paulo Nutini

    Paulo Nutini wowed the crowd with bright colours and dulcet tones.

    Paolo Nutini headlining the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Paolo Nutini headlining the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Paolo Nutini headlining the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 22:05

    Longest Johns

    The headline act on the Acoustic Stage!

    The Longest Johns. Picture: Chris Broom.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 21:25

    The Longest Johns

    Fancy a sea shanty on the Acoustic Stage?

    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 21:23

    Crowd singing along with The Wombats

    ‘This is no Bridget Jones’!

    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 21:16

    The Wombats!

    The Wombats are taking the Common Stage by storm.

    The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 21:00

    Fans at Victorious

    Declan McKenna captured the public’s imagination, with thousands in attendance at Victorious.

    Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 20:51

    Declan McKenna!

    He took centre stage.

    Declan McKenna knows his audience as he says to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I want to be - Portsmouth baby.’

    Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 20:45

    The Wombats Love Victorious!

    'I don't think we've ever played to an audience so big we can't see the back of the crowd', Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy told Victorious.

    Crowds watching The Wombats at Victorious festival 2022. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner.
    Crowds watching The Wombats at Victorious 2022. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 20:38

    Crowds

    The crowd loved Ocean Colour Scene earlier!

    Fans enjoying Ocean Colour Scene. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Fans enjoying Ocean Colour Scene. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Pictured - Fans enjoying Ocean Colour Scene. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Fans enjoying Ocean Colour Scene. Photos by Alex Shute.
    Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 20:16

    Amazing reaction to Declan McKenna

    The crowd are in full voice as they sing along to Declan McKenna.

