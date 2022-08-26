Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 2 of Portsmouth festival kicks off with Bastille and Paulo Nutini headlining as Stereophonics and Primal Scream wow crowds on day 1
VICTORIOUS Festival has returned to Portsmouth and is in full swing.
The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common today and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.
Some cam from as far as York and Manchester to soak in the spectacle.
Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage in the evening.
Today, Paulo Nutini and Bastille will be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stage respectively.
Other prominent performers include Sugababes and The Wombats.
Visitors can also enjoy the 13 other stages and arena's which will be open, including the World Music Stage, Comedy Stage and People's Lounge.
Today’s weather will start with sunny intervals, with cloud breaking at around 1pm, according to the Met Office.
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 22:23
Headline - Paulo Nutini
Paulo Nutini wowed the crowd with bright colours and dulcet tones.
Longest Johns
The headline act on the Acoustic Stage!
The Longest Johns
Fancy a sea shanty on the Acoustic Stage?
Crowd singing along with The Wombats
‘This is no Bridget Jones’!
The Wombats!
The Wombats are taking the Common Stage by storm.
Fans at Victorious
Declan McKenna captured the public’s imagination, with thousands in attendance at Victorious.
Declan McKenna!
He took centre stage.
Declan McKenna knows his audience as he says to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I want to be - Portsmouth baby.’
The Wombats Love Victorious!
'I don't think we've ever played to an audience so big we can't see the back of the crowd', Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy told Victorious.
The crowd loved Ocean Colour Scene earlier!
Amazing reaction to Declan McKenna
The crowd are in full voice as they sing along to Declan McKenna.