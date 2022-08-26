Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common today and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.

Some cam from as far as York and Manchester to soak in the spectacle.

Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage in the evening.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

Today, Paulo Nutini and Bastille will be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stage respectively.

Other prominent performers include Sugababes and The Wombats.

Stereophonics performing on the Common Stage on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Visitors can also enjoy the 13 other stages and arena's which will be open, including the World Music Stage, Comedy Stage and People's Lounge.

Today’s weather will start with sunny intervals, with cloud breaking at around 1pm, according to the Met Office.

The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.

Pictured - Crowds enjoying Self Esteem at Victorious Festival day one. Photos by Alex Shute