Transport chaos was expected to take place over August Bank Holiday weekend as First Bus workers were planning to take industrial action in an ongoing row over pay and working conditions. This would have affected services in Portsmouth, Cosham, Fareham, Gosport, Paulsgrove and Southampton.

Passengers looking to try and get to Victorious Festival on Southsea Common would have faced “severe disruption”. In total, 185 members of the Unite union had planned to strike.

Bus workers in the Unite union have halted plans to strike over August bank holiday weekend.

Workers are receiving a one-off lump sum of £600 – separate to ongoing pay discussions. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “This deal underlines the power of worker solidarity.

"Our members took a stand and First South returned to the negotiating table and made an offer that workers were prepared to accept. This deal is further evidence of how Unite’s focus on jobs, pay and conditions is delivering financial benefits for its members.

"Unite will build on this deal in further pay negotiations at First South.” Unite regional officer Ian Woodland said: “The deal was down to the commitment and hard work of Unite’s reps who ensured the workforce were united and forced the employer back to the negotiating table.”

Simon Goff, managing director for First South, said: “First South are pleased to have collectively agreed a resolution with Unite the Union that has ensured the planned industrial action in Portsmouth this weekend has been called off.