Victorious Festival 2023: New acts announced including Raye, General Levy, Leeroy Thornhill and Altern8
Victorious festival has today confirmed new acts across the weekend lineup – including a huge singer-songwriter and a former member of The Prodigy.
With the likes of Ellie Goulding, Jake Bugg, Kasabian, Mumford and Sons, Sigrid and Jamiroquai performing at the Southsea festival – more acts have been announced.
The festival, at the end of August on Southsea Common, is one of the biggest in the south east and singer-songwriter, Raye, who is famous for her celebrity collaborations will performi on the Friday.
To make things even better Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also welcome acts including Cate, Rose Gray, former Prodigy dancer and keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, 90s ravers Altern8, ragga freestyler General Levy, Freestylers, St Lundi and Oh My God! It’s The Church.
The festival will be packed with food stalls, local businesses and craft stalls and a range of tents and stages to attend, including a family area.