The festival, at the end of August on Southsea Common, is one of the biggest in the south east and singer-songwriter, Raye, who is famous for her celebrity collaborations will performi on the Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's line-up includes Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons, Ellie Goulding and Raye.

Most Popular

To make things even better Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also welcome acts including Cate, Rose Gray, former Prodigy dancer and keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, 90s ravers Altern8, ragga freestyler General Levy, Freestylers, St Lundi and Oh My God! It’s The Church.

The festival will be packed with food stalls, local businesses and craft stalls and a range of tents and stages to attend, including a family area.

Advertisement Hide Ad