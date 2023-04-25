News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: New acts announced including Raye, General Levy, Leeroy Thornhill and Altern8

Victorious festival has today confirmed new acts across the weekend lineup – including a huge singer-songwriter and a former member of The Prodigy.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

With the likes of Ellie Goulding, Jake Bugg, Kasabian, Mumford and Sons, Sigrid and Jamiroquai performing at the Southsea festival – more acts have been announced.

The festival, at the end of August on Southsea Common, is one of the biggest in the south east and singer-songwriter, Raye, who is famous for her celebrity collaborations will performi on the Friday.

This year's line-up includes Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons, Ellie Goulding and Raye.
    To make things even better Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also welcome acts including Cate, Rose Gray, former Prodigy dancer and keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, 90s ravers Altern8, ragga freestyler General Levy, Freestylers, St Lundi and Oh My God! It’s The Church.

    The festival will be packed with food stalls, local businesses and craft stalls and a range of tents and stages to attend, including a family area.

    For more information on how to book tickets, click here.

