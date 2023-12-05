Excitement has been at fever pitch after the headliners of next year’s Victorious Festival were announced.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next summer. Legendary entertainers Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard have also been booked to lead the festival’s burgeoning comedy offering.

With so much talent on show, the organisers have spread out the acts between Friday, August 23, and Sunday, August 25. Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

The headliners have been announced for Victorious Festival 2024. Here is when the acts will perform on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and which stage they will be on. Picture: Paul Windsor.

“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.” Here is the day the day breakdown of when each act will perform, with some of them already being assigned stages

Friday, August 23

Fatboy Slim – Common Stage Co-Headliner

Snow Patrol – Common Stage Co-Headliner

Victorious Festival 2024 headliners - Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Jamie T. They have been assigned to different main stages on different days.

Russell Howard – Comedy Headliner

Idles – Common Stage

Louis Tomlinson – Common Stage

Jess Glynne – Castle Stage Headliner

The Snuts

Maximo Park

Lottery Winners

Peace

The Murder Capital

The Royston Club

Do Nothing

Saturday, August 24

Jamie T – Common Stage Headliner

Courteeners – Common Stage

Pixies – Castle Stage Headliner

Frankie Boyle – Comedy Headliner

The Lathums

Holly Humberstone

Lightning Seeds

The Amazons

Cmat

Echobelly

Tors

Cameron Hayes

Crystal Tides

Sunday, August 25

Biffy Clyro – Common Stage Headliner

Becky Hill – Common Stage

Wet Leg – Castle Stage Headliner

Arlo Parks

Soft Play

Yard Act

Natasha Bedingfield

The Pigeon Detectives

Red Rum Club

Brooke Combe

Personal Trainer

Further acts are expected to be added to the bill in the future.

How do I get tickets?

The first tier of early bird tickets have already sold out, but second tier tickets are still available. They are split into day and weekend tickets, and can be purchased from £65 a day.