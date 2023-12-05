News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2024: When will Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro perform? Day by day bill

Excitement has been at fever pitch after the headliners of next year’s Victorious Festival were announced.
By Freddie Webb
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next summer. Legendary entertainers Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard have also been booked to lead the festival’s burgeoning comedy offering.

With so much talent on show, the organisers have spread out the acts between Friday, August 23, and Sunday, August 25. Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

The headliners have been announced for Victorious Festival 2024. Here is when the acts will perform on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and which stage they will be on. Picture: Paul Windsor.The headliners have been announced for Victorious Festival 2024. Here is when the acts will perform on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and which stage they will be on. Picture: Paul Windsor.
The headliners have been announced for Victorious Festival 2024. Here is when the acts will perform on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and which stage they will be on. Picture: Paul Windsor.
    “Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.” Here is the day the day breakdown of when each act will perform, with some of them already being assigned stages

    Friday, August 23

    Fatboy Slim – Common Stage Co-Headliner

    Snow Patrol – Common Stage Co-Headliner

    Victorious Festival 2024 headliners - Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Jamie T. They have been assigned to different main stages on different days.Victorious Festival 2024 headliners - Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Jamie T. They have been assigned to different main stages on different days.
    Victorious Festival 2024 headliners - Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Jamie T. They have been assigned to different main stages on different days.

    Russell Howard – Comedy Headliner

    Idles – Common Stage

    Louis Tomlinson – Common Stage

    Jess Glynne – Castle Stage Headliner

    The Snuts

    Maximo Park

    Lottery Winners

    Peace

    The Murder Capital

    The Royston Club

    Do Nothing

    Saturday, August 24

    Jamie T – Common Stage Headliner

    Courteeners – Common Stage

    Pixies – Castle Stage Headliner

    Frankie Boyle – Comedy Headliner

    The Lathums

    Holly Humberstone

    Lightning Seeds

    The Amazons

    Cmat

    Echobelly

    Tors

    Cameron Hayes

    Crystal Tides

    Sunday, August 25

    Biffy Clyro – Common Stage Headliner

    Becky Hill – Common Stage

    Wet Leg – Castle Stage Headliner

    Arlo Parks

    Soft Play

    Yard Act

    Natasha Bedingfield

    The Pigeon Detectives

    Red Rum Club

    Brooke Combe

    Personal Trainer

    Further acts are expected to be added to the bill in the future.

    How do I get tickets?

    The first tier of early bird tickets have already sold out, but second tier tickets are still available. They are split into day and weekend tickets, and can be purchased from £65 a day.

    Further information can be found on the Victorious Festival website.

