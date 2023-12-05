Victorious Festival 2024: When will Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro perform? Day by day bill
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next summer. Legendary entertainers Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard have also been booked to lead the festival’s burgeoning comedy offering.
With so much talent on show, the organisers have spread out the acts between Friday, August 23, and Sunday, August 25. Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.
“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.” Here is the day the day breakdown of when each act will perform, with some of them already being assigned stages
Friday, August 23
Fatboy Slim – Common Stage Co-Headliner
Snow Patrol – Common Stage Co-Headliner
Russell Howard – Comedy Headliner
Idles – Common Stage
Louis Tomlinson – Common Stage
Jess Glynne – Castle Stage Headliner
The Snuts
Maximo Park
Lottery Winners
Peace
The Murder Capital
The Royston Club
Do Nothing
Saturday, August 24
Jamie T – Common Stage Headliner
Courteeners – Common Stage
Pixies – Castle Stage Headliner
Frankie Boyle – Comedy Headliner
The Lathums
Holly Humberstone
Lightning Seeds
The Amazons
Cmat
Echobelly
Tors
Cameron Hayes
Crystal Tides
Sunday, August 25
Biffy Clyro – Common Stage Headliner
Becky Hill – Common Stage
Wet Leg – Castle Stage Headliner
Arlo Parks
Soft Play
Yard Act
Natasha Bedingfield
The Pigeon Detectives
Red Rum Club
Brooke Combe
Personal Trainer
Further acts are expected to be added to the bill in the future.
How do I get tickets?
The first tier of early bird tickets have already sold out, but second tier tickets are still available. They are split into day and weekend tickets, and can be purchased from £65 a day.
Further information can be found on the Victorious Festival website.