Andrew Foster

Organisers have revealed a number of up-and-coming, unsigned, and new artists performing across multiple stages, and a whole host of these acts are from the Portsmouth area.

Acts performing over the weekend include Waif and Stray, Lauran Hibberd, Roxanne de Bastion, Dustbowl Dance, South Coast Ghosts, The Front Row, Timeless, Emilia Tarrant, Southsea Alternative Choir, Joe Burger, Van Gosh, NeoRoots, Plya, The Explorers, Keith Simon, Colour of the Jungle, Backwater Roll Blues Band, and many more.

Guilt Trippin'

Lyndsey Marie Vincent of Southsea R&B band Guilt Trippin' said: ‘We’re so excited - obviously things have been very different this year.

‘It feels like it’s been a long time coming, so to get the news that we’ve booked a slot was just like a breath of fresh air, something to look forward to and plan for after what’s been a bit of a weird year for everybody.

‘We’re an R&B covers band, mainly 90s but some 80s and some current.

‘We released our debut single last month and I think it peaked at number 32 in the iTunes Top 40 chart so we’re going to be focusing a lot more on our original music.

‘We’ve got four original songs in our Victorious set, so that’s super exciting for us because it’s the first time we’ve performed our own music alongside R&B covers.

‘We can’t wait to see some of our favourite local artists.’

Andrew Foster, the Portsmouth singer-songwriter, said: ‘I’ve been a low staple at Victorious since the beginning, it’s fantastic really.

‘I think it’s great for a city to have something like this, watching it get bigger and bigger over the years.

‘For me, as a singer-songwriter, I usually play the small tents.

‘I’ve played a lot of festivals over the county and Victorious always has that communal feel. It’s just nice to be part of it. It’s bigger than my performance - I always see it as I’m a guest.’

Victorious Festival is on Southsea Common, August 27-29. Day tickets from £35 (fees apply). Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

