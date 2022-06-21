West Meon Festival returns this year with a prize-winning pianist on the bill

THE West Meon Music Festival is back this year with a line-up of artists to cater for all music tastes.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:26 pm

Spanish guitar, a prize-winning pianist, chamber music favourites, a baroque duo recital and a dazzling young soprano are lined up for this year’s West Meon Music Festival, which runs from September 8 to September 11.

The festival, now its 12th year, was founded by the Primrose Piano Quartet – a UK chamber ensemble – which regularly invites musician friends to join them for the event, held in three Meon Valley churches.

The Primrose Piano Quartet is to perform a series of live concerts in West Meon in September.

This year’s eight concerts include four solo or duo recitals, favourite works for chamber ensembles, and a late-night introduction to Schoenberg.

Andrew Fuller, the quartet’s cellist and festival musical director, said: ‘It’s always a joy to share the festival with our various guests.

‘We’re delighted this year that they include renowned guitarist, John Mills; violinist Huw Daniel; Emanuil Ivanov, a brilliant young Bulgarian pianist; and mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston, who is a BBC New Generation Artist.’

Works to be performed by the Primrose include piano quartets by Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio.

As in previous years, the festival will be raising funds for The Rosemary Foundation, which operates a ‘hospice at home’ service in Hampshire.

The concerts will take place at churches in West Meon, East Meon, and Warnford.

Tickets are priced from £10 and the online box office will open on July 1, although tickets can be reserved before then by calling 01489 891055 or emailing [email protected]

For more information, visit www.westmeonmusic.co.uk.