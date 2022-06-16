Who is playing The Bandstand on Tour at Castle Field in Southsea this weekend? What day is it on? What time are they playing?

There will be free music from 1-4pm in Southsea featuring All Day Breakfast Café, Southsea Groove Collective and DJ Sophie Darling.

All Day Breakfast Café are a seven-piece all-female group who have crowned themselves as south London’s favourite disco band – with an equal love for Chaka Khan and Earth, Wind & Fire, and jazz legends Art Blakey and Ella Fitzgerald.

They released their debut EP Builder’s Brew – a play on Miles Davis’ psychedelic jazz album Bitches Brew – in 2021 and have been championed by the likes of Jamz Supernova, Steve Lamacq and Robert Elms.

All Day Breakfast Cafe are at The Bandstand on Tour, Southsea, Sunday, June 19, 2022

They love to bring the party to their live shows with breakfast-themed games such as egg- and-spoon races, pancake flipping contests and dance-offs. They’re on a mission to spread disco-joy and to get everyone dancing.

Southsea Groove Collective is made up of some of Southsea’s finest and funkiest musicians – built on a shared feeling of intuitive improvisation, solid grooves, sweet melodies, collective expression and high energy performance.

Sophie Darling plays an eclectic mix of up-beat feel good grooves from all corners of the globe, with special focus on Arab disco, African club culture and spinning as much on vinyl as possible.

Southsea Groove Collective are performing at The Bandstand on Tour, Sunday, June 19, 2022