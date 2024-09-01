Crews opened the doors of the station in Eastney yesterday (August 31) to teach the public about the life-saving work they do. A few days before, four children stranded at sea on paddle boards were saved by volunteers at the station.

People were given a glimpse of the equipment, lifeboats and the station itself. The RNLI said the event was something to remember. They reported on Facebook: “This weekends open day proved a resounding success and gave the local people of Portsmouth the chance to meet our crew, our fundraising team, see our boats and find out more about what we do to help save lives at sea.

"It not just about the physical rescues, but the important work done by our education and water safety team in helping the public to use the water in a safe way, and knowing what to do if things go wrong.

“Thanks to your kind generosity we have raised over £2,000 to fund the station and our life saving activities. We will follow up later this week with a full list of prize winners from the Raffle, name the bear competition and winners of the amazingly intense duck race.” Here are some pictures of the day’s festivities.

