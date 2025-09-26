The Baton of Hope was held by several volunteers on different legs of the journey through Portsmouth today (September 28). Starting at Mick’s Monster Burgers on Portsdown Hill, the symbol was then taken to Fratton Park, The Guildhall, South Parade Pier, The Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, and other landmarks across the city.

Excited groups of people with musical instruments cheered whenever the symbolic torch was passed from one carrier to another. Portsmouth Baton of Hope project leader Lara Kynvin said: “We are so incredibly proud to bring the baton to Portsmouth.

“The community and organisations across the area have all shown such great support and are keen to be involved to help us to get people talking about suicide, breaking the stigma around it, and saving lives.”

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, one of the individuals who carried the baton, said it was an amazing opportunity to raise awareness about suicide prevention, while encouraging people to speak out about mental health and seek support if needed.

Emergency workers, foster carers, local business owners, support workers, and many more, took part in the Baton of Hope - spanning a 30km route. Many of the over 100 people involved have been affected by suicide in some way.

Stu Vince, Cosham Fire Station manager from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS), carried the symbolic rod alongside police and crime commissioner Donna Jones to Hilsea. After suffering from various mental health problems, he became a mental health first aider and has raised money for various causes.

Mr Vince said: “In 2011, I was diagnosed with severe anxiety, depression and PTSD, but went on to become a Mental Health First Aider. Since then, in 2022, I’ve rowed 3,000-miles across the Atlantic, with another firefighter, to raise awareness for mental health. Having support across the community for initiatives like this is so important. We need to raise the profile of these issues in our communities and the people and causes who are out there trying to help.”

Ms Jones added: “The proactive work of Baton of Hope is vital in helping to bring about change and provide a lifeline to people who are in a time of crisis. Their action here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and across the UK, helps save lives. Their work with communities, organisations and fellow charities are key factors in future suicide prevention. We need to raise the conversation and eliminate the stigma around this issue.”

The tour will be proceeding to Jersey on Sunday, and will conclude in London on October 10.

Baton of Hope volunteers on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall.

Portsmouth FC fan Daniel O'Brien carries the baton through Fratton Park with his family.

Pippa Bostock, sales and marketing director for The Mary Rose Trust carries the baton through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.