Talented dancers Flawless gave the Portsmouth crowds a treat at the Southsea Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The former Britain’s Got Talent stars were one of the headline acts performing in Palmerston Road to celebrate the return of the festive season. Flawless creative director Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen, founder of the dance troupe, said it was amazing to be back in the city and they were “feeling the energy” from fans.

He told The News: “It has been a while since we have performed here, but it’s a really nice place to be at. The crowd here is always engaging and has always come out to support Flawless when we’ve been here on the road.

Pictured is: Britain's Got Talent finalists Flawless performing at the Southsea Christmas lights switch-on event in Palmerston Road on November 21, 2024. | Sarah Standing (211124-6288)

“Every time that we do a tour, we always have Portsmouth in the run-in. We’re just excited to be back. It’s definitely one of those venues that you think yup, that’s definitely on the card, and we’ve got to tick Portsmouth off.”

Hundreds of people flocked to the show, which was hosted by Greatest Hits Radio presenter Mark Collins. Pantomime stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Beauty and the Beast, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho and various local performers of all ages greeted residents and took part in the show. Confetti burst from a cannon as the illuminations turned on and dazzled the night sky.

Swoosh said the event gave the troupe a great opportunity to meet lots of fans, take pictures and embrace the city’s Christmas spirit. He added that the “special” performance was made specifically for Portsmouth and is slightly different to their other shows across the UK. Flawless competed on the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, one of ITV’s premier shows, in 2009 - since appearing in films such as StreetDance 3D and StreetDance 2.

From left: Marlon "Swoosh" Wallen, creative director of Flawless, and Nick Parbutt, CEO of Toob. | Sarah Standing (211124-6217)

The dance troupe came to Portsmouth as part of an advertising campaign from Toob, a broadband company which partially sponsored the event. Nick Parbutt, CEO of Toob, said they took part in the iconic show to serve the community they offer services in.

“We have a growing customer base in Portsmouth and it has been a real success so far,” he said before the show started. “Events like this are fantastic because they’re community focused. Hopefully there will be lots of families there and it’s a really special time of the year, especially for kids.

“It’s something we’re really keen to support where we can. We obviously get some publicity out of it, but it’s about us being part of the community we serve.”