Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth woman is reaching new heights as she prepares to perform at the city’s landmark after appearing on BGT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent star Amba Tremain, from Portsmouth, is getting ready to perform 110 metres in the air at the Spinnaker Tower’s Sky Bar on Sunday, May 25.

The singer, who has previously supported music legends like Boy George and Eva Cassidy, will be performing up and down the country after wowing the nation with her BGT audition.

Amba Tremain on the set of BGT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be performing some great shows right here in my hometown, specifically at such an iconic location. It’s such a special moment for me to return to where it all began and share my music with the people who have supported me from day one.”

Amba has shared the stage with musical legends such as Boy George and Eva Cassidy. Her deep local roots and undeniable talent earned her the ‘The Voice’ award at the Portsmouth Music Awards 2025.

“The people of Portsmouth really have stood beside me throughout everything I have done. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this unique setting and enjoy a relaxed evening with me among the clouds,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appearance at the sky bar is set to be one of the most anticipated events of this summer.

Richard Hale, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Amba to the Sky Bar stage.

“Her talent is undeniable and having her perform in such a unique and atmospheric setting is going to be a truly unforgettable experience for our guests.”