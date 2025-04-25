Britain’s Got Talent's Amba Tremain 'absolutely thrilled' to perform at Spinnaker Tower Sky Bar
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Britain’s Got Talent star Amba Tremain, from Portsmouth, is getting ready to perform 110 metres in the air at the Spinnaker Tower’s Sky Bar on Sunday, May 25.
The singer, who has previously supported music legends like Boy George and Eva Cassidy, will be performing up and down the country after wowing the nation with her BGT audition.
She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be performing some great shows right here in my hometown, specifically at such an iconic location. It’s such a special moment for me to return to where it all began and share my music with the people who have supported me from day one.”
Amba has shared the stage with musical legends such as Boy George and Eva Cassidy. Her deep local roots and undeniable talent earned her the ‘The Voice’ award at the Portsmouth Music Awards 2025.
“The people of Portsmouth really have stood beside me throughout everything I have done. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this unique setting and enjoy a relaxed evening with me among the clouds,” she added.
In 2024, Amba sold out shows at The Guildhall Portsmouth and appeared at the Isle of Wight and Victorious Festivals.
Her appearance at the sky bar is set to be one of the most anticipated events of this summer.
Richard Hale, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Amba to the Sky Bar stage.
“Her talent is undeniable and having her perform in such a unique and atmospheric setting is going to be a truly unforgettable experience for our guests.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.