Brooklyn is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

He and Nicola Peltz are set to tie the knot after the 23-year-old popped the question back in 2020.

The pair, who had been dating for nine months before the proposal, met back in 2017 but did not start dating until they met two years later at a Halloween party.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the 2021 Met Gala.

But when is the couple getting married and where will the wedding be held?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Nicola Peltz?

Nicola Peltz is an American actress who is best known for her role as Bradley Martin in Bates Motel.

The 27-year-old is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

She was born in New York on January 9, 1995 and has seven siblings.

When is the wedding?

Brooklyn and Nicola are scheduled to say 'I do' on Saturday, April 9.

The wedding was due to take place in September 2021 but the couple postponed the nuptials due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post in July 2020.

The caption on the post read: 'Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx'

Where is the wedding?

The nuptials are set to be held at the Peltz's family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The home is reportedly worth £76 million and is 44,000 square feet in size.

Who is on the guest list?

Many familiar faces are reportedly on the guest list for the wedding including Spice Girl Mel B, chef Gordon Ramsay, socialite Nicole Ritchie and model Gigi Hadid.

Both of the couple's families will be in attendance; however, Brooklyn's godfather Elton John will miss out on the big day due to his US tour.

Snoop Dogg is also rumoured to be performing at the event.

Will Nicola Peltz wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham?

Fashion designer Victoria was rumoured to have designed Nicola's wedding dress, but it has been confirmed that the bride-to-be will wear a gown designed by Valentino.

The creation of the dress has been overseen by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and is thought to have cost around £100,000.

Nicola told CR Fashion Book: ‘The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric.’

Have the couple signed a prenup?

The couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement last week ahead of their wedding.

The prenup will protect the fortunes of both families as the Beckham's are worth at least £380 million and Nicola's father is worth an estimated £1.3 million.

A source told The Evening Standard: 'Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.