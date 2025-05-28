Butlin’s Bognor Regis has announced the exciting launch of three new big weekender events.

The exclusive weekends, which are adult only, consist of headline acts, DJs and artists, alongside packed schedules of daytime and evening activities.

There is so much to do on a family staycation to Butlin's in Bognor Regis

This year the Bognor site will welcome its Halloween weekenders debut which will commence from October 3 until October 31.

Guests will be able choose from ‘Ultimate 80s Thriller’, ‘90s Reloaded Fright Nights’, ‘Back To The 2000s Y2K Scares’ or a monster mash-up of all these decades with Replay Time Warp Terror.

Starting from next year is the ‘Don’t Tell Mama’ and the ‘Bugged Out’ weekenders.

‘Don’t Tell Mama’ will run between January 23 and 26 and it will feature Claire Richards and Louise Redknapp, drag icons Danny Beard and La Voix plus a whole host of other artists and DJs.

Bugged Out! will take place between March 6 and 9, and it will boast a line-up of the best DJs and artists in the electronic music space, including Daniel Avery, Emerald and Helena Hauff.

The weekends will also showcase a range of daytime activities including pool parties, pub quizzes, fairgrounds and so much more, to ensure the good vibes last all day.