Butlin's Bognor Regis: More bargain £1 day passes released due to popular demand
The resort launched the £1 day passes in March giving families the opportunity to dive into the action without breaking the bank.
Following the success of the passes, Butlin’s has announced that families can once again enjoy the discounted day passes on selected dates in April and May.
There are plenty of activities to get stuck into including numerous shows, the swimming pool, the fairground as well as the brand-new, 3,000 square feet Skyline Gang Soft Play.
At eight metres high, the incredible space, which opened earlier this month, spans across four storeys with climbing challenges, slides, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a multi-sensory space for babies.
Kids can dance with Peppa Pig in Peppa Pig’s Dance Party or come face-to-face with pre-historic predators at the brand-new Dino Expo, with the chance for young explorers to snap a selfie.
The day passes aren’t the only thing that’s £1 at Butlin’s. Children can also enjoy a delicious meal from the kids menu for £1 at selected restaurants on the resort. This deal is available between 12 noon and 3pm.
