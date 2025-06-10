After pumping millions of pounds into a brand new soft play and activity centre Butlin’s Bognor Regis is ‘delighted’ to be shortlisted in two categories at the British Travel Awards.

The popular family holiday destination has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays’ and the ‘Favourite Company for Radio Advertisements’ in the 2025 awards.

There is so much to do on a family staycation to Butlin's in Bognor Regis

Jon Hendry Pickup, Butlin’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at this years’ British Travel Awards. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re all about giving our guests memorable holidays and have invested significantly at our three resorts.

“Our amazing new openings have really enhanced our guest experience. Whether you’re with the family on an action-packed holiday or having a well-earned getaway with friends on our adult only Big Weekenders we can guarantee plenty of incredible live performances and activities to keep everyone entertained.”