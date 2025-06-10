Butlin's 'delighted' as it sets its sights on being crowned top UK holiday park at British Travel Awards 2025
The popular family holiday destination has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays’ and the ‘Favourite Company for Radio Advertisements’ in the 2025 awards.
Butlin’s has said it has its sights set on being crowned the winner of both categories and is urging its guests to vote before the competition closes on November 1.
Jon Hendry Pickup, Butlin’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at this years’ British Travel Awards. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re all about giving our guests memorable holidays and have invested significantly at our three resorts.
“Our amazing new openings have really enhanced our guest experience. Whether you’re with the family on an action-packed holiday or having a well-earned getaway with friends on our adult only Big Weekenders we can guarantee plenty of incredible live performances and activities to keep everyone entertained.”
