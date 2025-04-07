A four storey soft play centre at Bognor Regis has officially opened up to children for the Easter half term.

The new soft play, which cost £1.8m, has double the capacity of the previous play facility meaning up to 200 youngsters can play at once.

The eight-metre-high soft play is split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors. The soft play features slides, climbing challenges, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a spacious multi-sensory area for babies.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s, said: “With our Easter breaks in full swing, we’re delighted to have opened our brand-new Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space at our Bognor Regis resort this week.

“They have always been popular with guests, and these incredible new spaces are full of personality, just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family's breaks.”

The new addition to the resort comes following the opening of a £15 million indoor activity centre ‘PLAYXPERIENCE’, which is a state-of-the-art attraction with nine immersive gaming experiences.

Jon added: “There are amazing new openings across all three resorts, with brand-new shows to make 2025 our most entertaining year yet.

“We’re excited for our guests to enjoy all our new additions, whether it’s the new Skyline Gang Soft Play in Bognor Regis, Minehead’s SKYPARK, or staying in the Maple Walk village in Skegness.”

Take a look inside the brand new soft play:

1 . New soft play Butlin's Bognor Regis has opened its biggest £1.8m soft play in time for Easter. | Butlin's Bognor Photo Sales

2 . Butlin's New Soft Play Jam-packed with slides, climbing challenges, cargo nets and more, this new soft play follows the opening of the £15 million PLAYXPERIENCE | Butlin's Bognor Regis Photo Sales

3 . Butlin's New Soft Play A four storey, 3,000 square feet Soft Play centre has opened at Butlin's Bognor Regis Resort. | Butlin's New Soft Play Photo Sales