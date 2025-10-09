Ted Lasso favourite Nick Mohammed is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors 📺

Nick Mohammed is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

He shot to fame on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.

But where else have you seen him?

A TV star is one of a handful of actors who are bringing their talents to the Traitors Castle this month. Nick Mohammed is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the very first Celebrity Traitors.

The Ted Lasso actor was among the pre-show favourites with the bookies. See if he achieved his goal of becoming a Traitor when Claudia Winkleman confirmed her first line-up.

He is in the cast with plenty of famous actors like Stephen Fry and Celia Imrie as well as TV favourites Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross. But where have you seen him before?

Who is Nick Mohammed on Celebrity Traitors?

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is part of the cast of the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. He was a host on BBC Proms this summer. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Fans tuning into the BBC’s all-star spin-off might recognise the actor and comedian best from his role on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. The sitcom was one of the big hits of the pandemic and he played Nate Shelley in all three seasons.

In 2018 he provided the voice for Piglet in Disney’s Christopher Robin, a follow-up to Winnie the Pooh. Nick was also in season two of Stath Let’s Flats.

He is also the creator and co-star of Sky’s Intelligence. He is in the cast alongside Friends favourite David Schwimmer.

Nick was a contestant on Taskmaster in 2024 and was in the cast of 2025’s film Deep Cover. He was also a host for the Proms on the BBC this summer.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Nick said: “I decided to take part because I absolutely adore the show, and always have done. This is the first thing I've ever done as myself.

“I did Taskmaster, which was sort of as me, but even that, I decided to dress as Dracula because I wanted to hide behind something.”

