If the prospect of a Kiss Cam won’t stop you, then perhaps some of the Coldplay ticket prices will?

Coldplay are set to kick off their UK tour in September with their first show in London.

But for late-starters looking for tickets, what is the most economical means of seeing Chris Martin and the gang perform?

Seatpick took a look across all their UK shows to determine what date and where is the cheapest to see them play.

It would appear that despite Coldplay being in the news recently, their UK shows are still on the horizon – though that’s not stopped gossip emanating from one of their US tour dates last month.

The world and, perhaps more intriguing, the families of two workers were spotted canoodling on Coldplay’s ‘Kiss Cam,’ but the result wasn’t seeing two people enamoured with one another; at least not by the end of it.

Instead, the two individuals quickly separated from their embrace, prompting the world to discover that Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught in Boston, leading to the viral moments that swept the internet and the subsequent formal investigations by their place of work.

So much for summer romances, right?

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So, if you are happy to attend a Coldplay concert in the country later this year – and are not in the midst of a torrid workplace affair – then perhaps SeatPick can help you out?

They looked at ticket prices across all 12 UK dates in London to find which shows give fans the best deal to watch the band perform their hits live. The popular band is performing 10 nights at Wembley Stadium and two nights at the London Stadium.

So, where is the cheapest place to see Coldplay this year – Kiss Cam or not?

Where are the cheapest tickets to see Coldplay perform on their UK tour?

While London is known for being on the more expensive side of attending concerts, it is still set to be the cheapest location to see Coldplay on their UK tour.

Their show on September 3 has prices starting at £119.19, according to SeatPicks’ study, while their September 3, September 4 and September 7 shows are all healthily under the £150 pricing range to see the band.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story; while tickets to Coldplay’s performances at Kingston upon Hull might exceed the starting price for those London shows, they have the much lower maximum price of £1,779.15, indicating that although you can find cheaper tickets for the London shows, those high-end, premium tickets are much more expensive in the capital compared to Kingston upon Hull

Full list of Coldplay 2025 UK tour prices - from cheapest to most expensive

London (September 3): Starting Price: £119.19 | Maximum Price: £5,625.42 London (September 8): Starting Price: £130.50 | Maximum Price: £3,094.59 London (September 4): Starting Price: £132.24 | Maximum Price: £4,972.92 London (September 7): Starting Price: £140.07 | Maximum Price: £3,919.35 London (August 31): Starting Price: £149.64 | Maximum Price: £4,553.58 London (August 26): Starting Price: £147.90 | Maximum Price: £7,908.30 London (August 27): Starting Price: £151.38 | Maximum Price: £2,737.89 London (August 30): Starting Price: £152.25 | Maximum Price: £7,624.68 London (August 22): Starting Price: £175.74 | Maximum Price: £3,674.88 London (August 23): Starting Price: £189.66 | Maximum Price: £4,869.39 Kingston upon Hull (August 18): Starting Price: £193.14 | Maximum Price: £1,779.15 Kingston upon Hull (August 19): Starting Price: £237.51 | Maximum Price: £1,779.15

Are you off to see Coldplay perform on their 2025 UK tour - and have no qualms if you appear on a ‘Kiss Cam’? Let us know, if you’re happy to, how much you’ve paid to see the band perform by leaving a comment down below.