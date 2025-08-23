Creamfields 2025 Saturday: Your guide to the set times, stages and clashes on the second day of the festival
- Swedish House Mafia are set to headline day two at Creamfields 2025 this evening.
- The group take to the Arc stage from 9:30pm, but some significant stage clashes are lying in wait for festivalgoers today.
- Here are your set times and those all-important major stage clashes at Daresbury Estate today!
Good morning once again, campers, and welcome to day two of Creamfields 2025!
Today’s highlights in store include Swedish House Mafia set to headline the Arc stage, while Tomorrowland favourites Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike take to the Apex stage for what will once again be a floor, or festival surface, filler as they help bring the party at the midway point of this year’s festival.
There are also sets in store from Camelphat, Solardo, Interplanetary Criminal and Pete Tong to name a mere few acts on offer today; but is anyone clashing with anyone else today, and what will be those hard choices to make at Daresbury Estate?
Here are your set times and significant set clashes set to take place on day two of Creamfields!
Creamfields 2025 - set times for Saturday August 23
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia
- 19:30 - 21:00: MK
- 18:45 - 19:30: Clementine Douglas
- 17:15 - 18:45: Third Party
- 15:45 - 17:15: Ian Longo b2b Tommy MC
- 14:45 - 15:45: Ricco
- 14:00 - 14:45: Anna Eager
Apex
- 02:30 - 04:00: Beauz
- 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell
- 23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
- 22:15 - 23:30: Argy
- 20:45 - 22:15: Ben Hemsley
- 19:10 - 20:45: SOSA
- 17:45 - 19:00: Chris Stussy (Linger AV set)
- 16:00 - 17:30: Josh Baker
- 15:00 - 16:00: Ellia Jaya
- 14:00 - 15:00: Andy Joyce
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 02:30 - 04:00: Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker
- 01:00 - 02:30: Sara Landry
- 23:30 - 01:00: Amelie Lens
- 22:00 - 23:30: Camelphat
- 20:30 - 22:00: Marco Carola
- 19:00 - 20:30: Dom Dolla
- 17:30 - 19:00: Eli Brown
- 16:00 - 17:30: Pete Tong
- 15:00 - 16:00: Lau
- 14:00 - 15:00: Toriah
The Forest
- 21:15 - 23:00: Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean
- 20:00 - 21:15: Paige Tomlinson
- 18:00 - 20:00: Gaskin b2b Locklead
- 16:45 - 18:00: Obskur
- 15:40 - 16:45: jWave
- 14:00 - 15:30: Nautica
HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Trick)
- 21:30 - 23:00: Prospa
- 20:00 - 21:30: TBA
- 18:30 - 20:00: Patrick Topping
- 17:00 - 18:30: Solardo
- 15:30 - 17:00: Max Styler
Teletech
- 02:45 - 04:00: Cloudy
- 01:30 - 02:45: blk.
- 00:00 - 01:30: Patrick Mason
- 22:30 - 00:00: Kettama
- 21:00 - 22:30: Interplanetary Criminal
- 19:30 - 21:00: Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox
- 18:30 - 19:30: Kander17:00 - 18:30: Faster Horses b2b Morgan Seatree
- 15:30 - 17:00: Novah
- 14:00 - 15:30: Princess Elf Bar
Sub_Aural
- 03:00 - 04:00 - Culture Shock b2b Grafix
- 02:00 - 03:00: Mozey
- 00:45 - 02:00: Hybrid Minds
- 23:45 - 00:45: Dimension
- 22:30 - 23:45: Bou & B Live 247
- 21:30 - 22:30: Andy C
- 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
- 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
- 18:30 - 19:30: Rova
- 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
- 16:00 - 17:00: Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly
- 15:00 - 16:00: Madelaine Jemine
- 14:00 - 15:00: Nikki Chong
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- 22:00 - 23:00: Ammara
- 21:00 - 22:00: Will Atkinson
- 19:45 - 21:00: Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto
- 18:45 - 19:45: John O Callaghan
- 17:45 - 18:45: Symmetrik
- 16:45 - 17:45: Daxson
- 15:45 - 16:45: Matty Ralph
- 14:45 - 15:45: Liam Wilson
- 14:00 - 14:45: Anselli
Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard
- 03:00 - 04:00: Miss K8
- 02:00 - 03:00: Adaro
- 01:00 - 02:00: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
- 00:00 - 01:00: TNT
- 23:00 - 00:00: Alex Kidd
What stage clashes are taking place today at Creamfields Saturday?
Some more significant stage clashes taking place on the second day of this year’s dance festival - keep an eye on the time if you’re looking to catch some of these sets, or make that hard decision knowing what you could miss out on today.
- 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean (The Forest)
- 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural)
- 19:30 - 20:30: MK (Arc) vs. Dom Dolla (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Topping (HALO) vs. Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox (Teletech) vs. Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto (Pepsi Max presents Rong)
