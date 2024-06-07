Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flying displays and commemorations will be taking place this weekend at Solent Airport Daedalus.

The two-day event promises visitors the chance to see static aircraft field gun runs, marching bands, living history re-enactments and historic vehicles. One of the major parts will be the flypast from CAP 232 G-GODV by Ultimate Aerobatics. Here are the key details for this weekend’s action.

Where is the event and do you have to pay?

The armed forces day celebrations take place at Solent Airport Daedalus, Daedalus Dr, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9FZ. Tickets cost. Visitors with advance tickets need to bring them in print or on their smart phone - where coloured wristbands will be handed out.

Solent Airport Daedalus will be hosting an Armed Forces and D-Day 80 commemoration event this weekend. Picture: Jason Hawkes

General entry tickets gets you access for the day of entry, and not both days. Adult admission will cost £15, £10 for senior citizens, veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel, £6 for children aged between five and 14, and free entry for U5s. Advance tickets, which cost £12 for adults and £5 for kids between five and 14, can be bought up until 11.59pm today.

Carers can get free entry with proof of disability of those being cared for, alongside proof of carer employment. Specific funfair rides are included in the ticket, but some are not.

Ticket information and point of purchase can be found on the Daedalus 80 website.

Where can I park and do I have to pay for parking?

The available car parking is only available to ticket holders and is free for people who bought advanced entry. People will have to pay £5 for parking on the day if they do not have an advance ticket. Parking is opens at 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

Key timings

9.30am - ticket entrance opens

10am - attractions and entertainment starts

12pm - start of the air display

The event closes at 8.30pm on Saturday and 7.30pm on Sunday.