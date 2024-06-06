D-Day 80: How to watch the spectacular drone lightshow from Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents flocked to Southsea Common last night to see the drone display. Portsmouth took centre stage for the memorial service during the day, which saw King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and others all give speeches and read out testimonies from those who fought and sacrificed so much during the Second World War.
The unmanned aircraft formed into several shapes, with the phrase “I can remember” being emblazoned across the sky to the astonishment of the crowd. Shapes of a soldier, letters, a paper airplane, a Spitfire, a parachute drop, waves, a landing craft and a destroyer were put together, with the display ending with a bird flying towards France.
At the same time as the events in Portsmouth were taking place, commemorations were being held at the Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy.
How can I watch the show?
If you missed the display last night, it will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer, offering people the best video quality. The programme will be available for 11 months. The News also filmed the lightshow on Southsea Common, with a DailyMotion video being available at the top of this news article.
