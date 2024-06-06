Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commemorations to honour those who fought and lost their lives during the D-Day landings were capped off with a spectacular lightshow.

Residents flocked to Southsea Common last night to see the drone display. Portsmouth took centre stage for the memorial service during the day, which saw King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and others all give speeches and read out testimonies from those who fought and sacrificed so much during the Second World War.

The unmanned aircraft formed into several shapes, with the phrase “I can remember” being emblazoned across the sky to the astonishment of the crowd. Shapes of a soldier, letters, a paper airplane, a Spitfire, a parachute drop, waves, a landing craft and a destroyer were put together, with the display ending with a bird flying towards France.

At the same time as the events in Portsmouth were taking place, commemorations were being held at the Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy.

