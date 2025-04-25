D-Day Story Museum to host VE Day event with live music, swing dancing and crafts

The D-Day Story museum in Southsea tells the story of Operation Overlord and the D-Day landings.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130324-05)

The D-Day Story Museum will be commemorating the end of World War 2 next month with swing dancing and wartime music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the D-Day Story museum will host a special celebration, equipped with live music, dancing and crafts, on May 11.

VE Day, which takes place on May 8, commemorates the end of World War II in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The D-Day Story Museum Café, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at D-Day Museum, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea was given a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council leader, said: "This year's VE and VJ days have extra significance because it's the 80th anniversaries, and there's no better way to honour and celebrate than at this special event at The D-Day Story museum."

The event will feature Portsmouth-based singer Nathalie Gunn, who will perform wartime songs, as well as swing dance lessons in the afternoon.

Children can enjoy a variety of activities on the day, including arts and crafts workshops and the chance to get up close to a real military jeep.

The event is free with standard museum admission and for more information about the D-Day Story Museum, click here.