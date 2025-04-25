D-Day Story Museum to host VE Day event with live music, swing dancing and crafts
To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the D-Day Story museum will host a special celebration, equipped with live music, dancing and crafts, on May 11.
VE Day, which takes place on May 8, commemorates the end of World War II in Europe.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council leader, said: "This year's VE and VJ days have extra significance because it's the 80th anniversaries, and there's no better way to honour and celebrate than at this special event at The D-Day Story museum."
The event will feature Portsmouth-based singer Nathalie Gunn, who will perform wartime songs, as well as swing dance lessons in the afternoon.
Children can enjoy a variety of activities on the day, including arts and crafts workshops and the chance to get up close to a real military jeep.
The event is free with standard museum admission and for more information about the D-Day Story Museum, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.