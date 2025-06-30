Two iconic television stars are getting ready to take the stage this Christmas for Fareham Live’s highly anticipated panto.

Fareham Live is getting ready to host its second pantomime at the end of the year with family-friendly show - Beauty and the Beast, which will run from December 12 to January 4, 2026.

The venue has announced that Sue Holderness, known for her role as Marlene in Only Fools and Horses, and Tyger Drew-Honey, who starred in Outnumbered, are the latest stars to join the cast.

Sue said: “I am delighted to be terrifying the good people of Fareham and beyond as the wicked ‘Marlene the Malevolent’.

“I hope to make the audiences chuckle too and I’m looking forward to sharing the magic with the audiences this Christmas, oh yes I am.”

Sue will take to the stage as ‘Marlene the Malevolent’ while Tyger will play the role of the vain and villainous Gaston.

They will both appear alongside Paul Burling, Britain's Got Talent finalist and master impressionist, back by popular demand, who returns to the stage as the hilarious French Frank.

“It will be my first panto not playing a prince and I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into something new, and I’m so looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Stephan Stockton, venue director for Fareham Live said: We’re incredibly excited to welcome both Sue Holderness and Tyger Drew-Honey to Fareham Live for this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

“With such well-loved names joining us on stage, audiences are in for a truly magical treat this Christmas. Following the brilliant response to last year’s panto we will be bringing even more festive joy to Fareham in this season.”

Tickets prices will vary between £12 and £35 and for more information about Beauty and the Beast, click here.