Ghostbusters, Optimus Prime and the Mandalorian among the superb sci-fi lineup at Port Solent Comic Con - Pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST

From Optimus Prime to the Mandalorian, Port Solent Comic Con certainly went off with a bang this weekend.

The annual comic con event, which took place at The Boardwalk yesterday (Saturday, June 14), welcomed a whole host of fantastic, and free, activities for everyone to enjoy.

Featuring a Transformers takeover with Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Barricade and Megatron as well as a Jurassic Park zone, a Ghostbusters Ecto 1 car and wand making workshops, the event went down a treat.

Take a look at 9 fantastically sci-fi from Port Solent Comic Con:

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Pictured: Andy dressed as a Ghostbuster Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Port Solent Comic Con

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Pictured: Andy dressed as a Ghostbuster Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Port Solent Comic Con

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Port Solent Comic Con

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Pictured: Star Wars cosplayer Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Port Solent Comic Con

Port Solent Comic Con welcomed all things sci-fi with a day full of workshops, character appearances and cosplay. Pictured: Star Wars cosplayer Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

