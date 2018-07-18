'Have a gin...' – Your reaction to the cancelled Tom Jones gig at Stansted Park 

SCORES of Sir Tom Jones fans were left saddened when doctors advised the Welsh crooner to cancel his show at Stansted Park tonight because of illness.

He was set to appear at the venue near Rowlands Castle as part of its summer programme of open-air concerts – which last night featured Il Divo and Michael Ball.

Nowhere was fans’ disappointment more obvious than on Facebook, where dozens of News readers broke and wallowed in the bad news with their friends.

READ MORE: How to get a refund for the cancelled Tom Jones concert at Stansted Park

Sadly, it came as some would-be concertgoers were gearing up for a celebration.

News reader and nursery nurse Irene Matthews said: ‘My dad and mum were going for my dad's 70th birthday – I am absolutely gutted.’

Sir Tom Jones cancelled his concert tonight at Stansted Park. Picture: Andrew Parsons/ Sunday Times/ PA Wire

Also ‘gutted’ was Hayley Trace Scutt, who explained: ‘My parents were already there, gutted!!! Just hope Tom is ok.’

Meanwhile, Sean and Carmel Tribe, from Gosport, probably already had their shoes on to set off for what they thought would be a night of sweet song.

They said: ‘Gutted, we were just leaving.’

No indication has been given yet as to what illness has brought Sir Tom under the weather, but his fans have united in wishing him well online.

Ella Legate said: ‘Gutted, but hope Sir Tom Jones is feeling better.’

While Elizabeth Trippit was as empathetic as she was full of praise for the singer.

She said: ‘Get well soon Tom Jones. He’s still brilliant – has an amazing voice – he wouldn’t let his fans down, only if it was absolutely necessary.’

As refunds for the concert are now being processed, one Facebook user had some very welcome words of comfort for a friend who missed out because of the cancellation.

In reply to an ‘absolutely devastated’ Jessica Davies, Jodie Palmer – who seemingly knows of the woes of cancellation only too well – said: ‘I bet you are. That’s how I felt when we were supposed to see Adele last year.

‘Have a gin. Not quite the same, but it might take the edge off.’