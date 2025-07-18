A hit music festival is set to return for another year with an incredible line-up of local talent.

Gosport Waterfront Festival 2025 is taking place from July 25 to 27 at Walpole park. Headlining this year's event are bands Offbeat Offensive, Odyssey and Republica. Others bands and acts featured include Maya Dodkins, Kneeslider, 1982 Committee, Eight Foot Yeti, Maddison Heights, Jack Childs, Ghost In The Machine, and more.

Gosport Waterfront Festival will be taking place this summer, with various music acts and headliners planned. | Contributed

Run by local volunteers, the festival raises money for local charities. This year's main charity partner is JRC, a leading mechanical, electric and building fabrics company based around people. They support and work with many charities as well as the armed forces and the NHS. The company has also provided humanitarian aid for Ukraine where in 2022 they delivered 6 tonnes of aid to two refugee centres . JRC said: “JRC is very proud to be the charity partner for the Gosport waterfront festival”.

Alongside the bands and musical performances, the festival will have a funfair, market stalls, and various family activities for children of all ages. There will also be a range of exceptional food vendors and a beer tent for the community to enjoy. The festival aims to be a community hub for Gosport and surrounding areas, while also allowing local artists and charities to promote their work.

The event will start on the Friday at 5.30pm and will end at 10.30pm on Sunday. Performances will start from 12pm on July 26 and 27. Further information can be found on thye festival’s website. Tickets can be purchased online here: www.gosportwaterfrontfestival.com .