A well-seasoned runner is limbering up for the Great South Run.

Harry Smith jumed at the chance to take part in the annual ten mile run after his work, Tesco in Havant, was approached by Off The Road charity. The Hampshire man is no stranger to running as he has already taken part in two London Marathons and the Amsterdam Marathon.

Off The Record is a free point-of-access service for children and young people in and around Havant, offering one-to-one counselling, groupwork, workshops, a young carer group, and many other services. It currently has 224 young people on its waiting list.

Harry said: “The work that Off The Record do for young people in the area is fantastic. They are responsible for helping so many young people to shape really fulfilling and productive lives.

Harry Smith is getting ready to take on Portsmouth's Great South Run this month to raise money for Off The Record which is a Havant based charity. | Harry Smith

“The charity approached our Havant Tesco store and asked if we had any runners who’d be interested in raising funds for them in the AJ Bell Great South Run, and I jumped at the chance.”

Harry added: “There are a lot of runners in my family, so I suppose it comes quite naturally to me. It’s a passion of mine and if I can use it to raise funds for such an important and well-loved charity, I’m never going to say no.

Harry has set a target of £250 but he is hoping to raise as much money as possible to help young people trying to access the service provided by Off The Road.

Jacqui, community champion at the Havant Tesco Extra, said: “I know Harry is really looking forward to this run. He believes totally in the amazing work being done at Off The Record and he wants to do his very best for them.

“Many colleagues and I will be supporting him and sponsoring him, and I’m sure our generous customers will be doing the same.

“We just all want to help Harry raise as much money as possible so that Off The Record can continue helping young people.”